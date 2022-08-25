To the editor: The Reformer recently ran two editorials on climate change, on July 28 from the New York Times, “Climate Change is not negotiable,” and on August 12 from the Los Angeles Times, “Climate change is an emergency. Biden should use his executive powers to do more.” Both editorials talk about the urgent need to act; the first refers to “the ravages of a warming climate,” and the second to “this spiraling catastrophe’’ and “the imperiled planet.”
Unfortunately, these editorials lose perspective in that they project the false notion that addressing climate change effectively depends particularly on American action in order to avert global catastrophe.
Neither editorial even mentions China. While we are cutting back on coal, China is building more and more coal-fired power plants. China has made it quite clear that protecting and expanding their economy is more important to them than climate change. Even if America makes further strides in reducing its CO2 emissions it will have little global effect because of China’s massive pollution. American and Western action alone cannot save the planet.
Therefore, while the climate continues to suffer, China continues to fuel its economy and global ambitions with cheap energy, while America and the West continue to burden their citizens and economies with more expensive and intermittent energy.
Both editorials also fail to mention nuclear power. With the world on the brink of climate catastrophe, America and other countries must use this CO2-free source as a bridge to the day when renewables can be more reliable and at scale to meet base power needs.
Lars Peterson
Townshend, Aug. 19