To the editor: I am writing to endorse Chris Winters for Secretary of State in the August 9th primary election. Chris has served as Deputy Secretary of State for seven years, and he has come up through the ranks in the SoS office for 25 years.
We have Chris Winters and retiring Secretary of State Jim Condos to thank for the ease and accessibility of our election process in Vermont. Thanks to them we have universal voting access: we can vote early – this year’s election ballots will be available in late June – or by no-questions-asked absentee ballots. We can register and vote on the same day (even on Election Day!) or when we register our car or get/renew our driver’s license. We can drop off completed ballots at our town office, or mail them in, or take them to our local polling places on the day of a primary or general election. It’s no surprise, then, that, according to MIT’s elections performance index, our state was #1 in the country in the last two general elections. Thank you, Chris Winters and Jim Condos!
On top of all this, the Secretary of State’s office also registers new businesses and non-profits, licenses 80,000 professionals like physical therapists and nurses, maintains and issues state records and vital records, and much more.
In a recent op-ed, Chris wrote “I fought hard for the creation of an ethics commission, a one-stop business portal, efficient online services, and have been a strong advocate for transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know.” In addition, Chris is working around the state to increase civic education and engagement.
I have never met Chris, but I have heard him on Zoom calls – full disclosure: my partner is the southern Vermont field director for Chris’s campaign – and I’m impressed with his policies, his vision, and his work ethic. He is dedicated to and invested in Vermont and individual Vermonters, so much so that he wrote me that he’s worried about my little gardening budget.
Chris Winters has the experience for Secretary of State that no one else has, and he works tirelessly for democracy and Vermont. I encourage you to go to www.wintersforvermont.com for more, to let your voice be heard, and to vote for Chris on August 9th. With all his experience he is ready to work even harder for us, for our democracy, and to lead from day one.
Genie Rayner
Bennington, June 5