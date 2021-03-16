To the editor: Two recent letters from Newfane -- "We can disagree, but no religion teaches hate" and "Restricting religious practice is un-American and un-constitutional" -- replied to my Feb. 12 letter, "If religious freedom is constitutionally protected, freedom from religion should also be." Considering the historic decline of church affiliation and membership, and that over 20 percent of our country identify as nonbelievers or not spiritual, it's not, as the writers suggest, unreasonable, hateful or unconstitutional to advocate adding a clause to the First Amendment protecting Americans with freedom from religion. Those who speculate that freedom "from" religion can be inferred from the freedom "of" religion establishment clause, although it's not explicitly stated, does not lend implicit trust in their understanding of the First Amendment. There are, in fact, grave doubts that non-Christians of any kind should put their trust into an obviously authoritarian Christian regime entangled in the branches of American government.
This is not a Christian country. It's false to claim the founders created it as such. The idea behind freedom of religion was explicitly due to the prolonged and bitter infighting between the Christian colonies. The various Christian conflicts, prominent and divisive at the time, so alarmed the founders of our governmental precepts that they understood the only way to stop Christian colonial conflicts was to constitutionally put them all on equal footing. However, freedom from religion would not have occurred to the founders as the enlightened thinking of nonbelief and the idea of no religious affiliation at the time had not yet advanced far enough to be considered a norm, as it is today.
Moreover, there were no existing conflicts then between people of non-Christian beliefs or nonbelievers, therefore, it would not have been on the agenda for the founders to form and embody equal protection for nonbelievers with a freedom from religion clause. When the founders, many of whom were Deists, agreed upon the Establishment Clause, they did not have Christianity solely in mind. In fact, it was "separation of church and state" that was paramount. Therefore, claims that this is a Christian country are entirely specious. The fact is, Christians have no historical or moral claim to this country because of freedom of religion, no matter what majority may exist then or now.
Despite the claim by a writer from Newfane that freedom from religion and nonbelief is amoral and teaches hate, in human nature studies, morality is an innate instinctual behavior that predates civilization and religions. Psychologists Martin Seligman and Christopher Peterson, co-authors of "Character Strengths and Virtues" (2004), conclude that, "In the anthropological view of looking across cultures, geo-cultural areas, and across millennia, certain virtues have prevailed in all cultures they examined. The major virtues they identified include wisdom, knowledge, courage, humanity, love, kindness, justice; temperance; social intelligence and transcendence." Long before Judeo-Christianity, moral humans did not need the artificial, man-made biblical inventions of "original sin" or the "son of a god," for people to be of good character. In truth, neither are they needed today. As a Pew Research Center 2017 survey shows, 56 percent of Americans say it's not necessary to believe in a god to be moral.
No more should the precepts of democratic pluralistic societies and cultures be overthrown by hyper-focused monolithic legislative, juridical or social religious majorities. If any Americans need to believe in mythologies, then kindly and freely do so as personal and/or shared experiences, but, as the founders intended, separate from state governance that is lawfully allowable in establishing the common good for all Americans.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, March 7