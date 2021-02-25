To the editor: The first time I met Aileen Chute, she was exploring the town by bicycle with her daughters and husband. Since then, Putney residents have noticed that her engagement with the town, especially it’s governance, is way beyond respectable. Aileen (a fairly recent transplant from N.H.) is serving as a lister, on the Planning Commission, and recently as chair of the Energy Commission. Aileen also works in the Brattleboro Assessor’s office, which gives her deeper understanding of how municipal government works around here.
Aileen and her family members show a deep, long-term concern for the vital organs of Putney, including our public school. When I asked Aileen Chute about her vision for the Town of Putney, she said it is to build a sustainable, equitable community, strong enough to withstand the adverse forces coming our way. That, with her proven leadership and drive make me absolutely certain that Aileen Chute is our best choice for Putney Select Board.
Gino Palmeri
Putney, Feb. 22