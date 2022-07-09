To the editor: I care a lot about global warming, guns and the rights of women and everyone. But, more than anything, I care about Citizens United. Because, until that Court decision is overturned, little legislation will be adopted in this country that serves the common good.
Mitt Romney, respected Senator from Utah, writes in the current Atlantic that "America is in Denial." He deplores our obliviousness to climate change, inflation and immigration problems. But, as blog columnist Robert Hubbell' notes, Romney makes no mention of the gun violence crisis, though in 2020 [the most recent data] more than 45,000 Americans died gun-related deaths.
Hubbell explains Romney's silence about the gun violence problem: Romney has received more money from the NRA than any other Senator: a total of $13,647,676.
The 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision legalized a flood of political contributions from corporations and wealthy individuals with self-interests in legislation – backed by barely regulated lobbyists. Since then, as a driver of legislation, the common good has stood little chance.
Yet there seems little interest any more in limiting or reversing Citizens United. To do it will be as hard as reversing decisions on abortion, guns or the environment – or abolishing the filibuster. But, until it's done, the Congress will remain corrupt.
Byron Stookey
Brattleboro, July 5