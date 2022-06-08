To the editor: The revote to fund the expansion of the Guilford Free Library resulted in the article being defeated. I am very disappointed in that result and want to thank the Library staff and trustees for their incredible efforts to educate the voters about the benefits of the expansion.
I also respect those residents who asked questions, expressed their concerns about the cost and scope of the project, and ultimately voted against it. However, what saddens and alarms me is the small subset of the opposition who chose to attack and malign members of the Select Board and Trustees of the Library in their efforts to defeat the article. There have been verbal attacks, not on the project but on the people who are serving our town, implying ulterior motives and misuse of funds. To sit through meetings where Select Board members are being shouted at, interrupted, and called liars is something I have never before witnessed in our town. These actions demonstrate a disturbing lack of civility which is divisive and unhealthy for our community. Residents received a glossy, color 8x11 flyer in the mail filled with half-truths and misinformation with no author or organization taking credit for it; that’s never happened here before.
Having served on the Select Board for many years, I understand well that it is not an easy job. The demands from the state and federal governments have become more onerous over the years. The hours of time needed to do the job conscientiously and within the limits of the law are countless. Those who sign up take on a thankless and difficult task. And yet many community members do serve because they love our town. They give their time to commissions and committees, in steady times and those of disaster, and they make Guilford a better place because of their commitment and service.
Through the years I have had many disagreements with fellow board members as well as members of the public. But at the end of each meeting, we have walked out together, chatted about our gardens or families, and wished each other good night. We would agree to disagree, respecting each other’s perspective. The appreciation of differing viewpoints and awareness that we all have the best interests of the town at heart — these are important ingredients in the glue that binds our community together. It is sorely missing of late. I hope we can get it back.
Anne Rider
Guilford, June 2