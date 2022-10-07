To the Editor: The recent Reformer article by Bob Audette (“Infinitely better: EMS director lauds BFD’s transition to EMS services,” Sept. 21) requires some clarification to my statements that were quoted in this article during a past Brattleboro Select Board meeting.
My comments from the meeting on September 20 never intended to imply that there have not been mistakes made during the transition of services, as all of EMS is a human endeavor in a very fast-paced and sometimes chaotic environment.
For context, and sidestepping the controversy around how we found ourselves in this position, restructuring the whole EMS system in such short order is fraught with innumerable places for things not to go as planned. It is against this backdrop that the transition process has indeed gone “infinitely better” than I had expected. That is in no way meant to disparage the service that Rescue Inc. has provided the Brattleboro community for the last 50+ years or the care that they continue to provide in the region.
Across both services, we actively review calls and make changes to improve the care we provide to the community. I only meant to say that during those reviews, those incidents have not significantly altered patient outcomes at the time that they were discharged from the hospital. I work closely with both Brattleboro Fire and Rescue, Inc, and both agencies work hard to provide the best possible service to the communities they serve.
Johndavid M. Storn, MD
EMS Medical Director – District 13
Oct. 2