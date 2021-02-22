To the editor: I’m writing to clarify some issues in the schoolboard article in the latest Views of Dummerston. The vote at town meeting will not be to dissolve the new unified school district, as written in the headline, and referred to in the story. Article 14 on the upcoming town meeting agenda is a vote on whether to authorize the town to withdraw from the new unified school district. Article 15 then asks if town voters would conditionally approve of the withdrawal of any other town from the district if it votes to leave. Thus the vote in each town is not to dissolve the new school district, but to withdraw from the new school district.
The article also made reference to information meetings. As of today, two information meetings have been scheduled. The Dummerston pre-town meeting information meeting on February 24 will be chaired by the town moderator, and will include time for Dummerston Windham Southeast School District representatives to present information and answer questions about articles 14 and 15. The WSESD board is also adding time to discuss these two articles at their budget information meeting on February 23.
Meanwhile, the WSESD Communication Committee has created and distributed an information pamphlet about the vote, and a more extensive document will soon be available. The Dummerston teachers have written a statement about the vote which they have posted on Facebook and Front Porch Forum, and had printed in the Reformer and the Commons. A large group of community members from throughout the WSESD has also written an opinion piece which has been printed in the Reformer and Commons, and various individual opinion pieces are also available on all these sites.
I regret any confusion our article in the Views may have caused about the specific issue of the vote, and I encourage everybody to familiarize themselves with what the implications are for a vote to withdraw from the WSESD. This is not a vote to simply go back to the way things were when we had our local school board, but a much more complex question, requiring careful consideration.
Roger Turner, editor of the Views of Dummerston
Dummerston, Feb. 21