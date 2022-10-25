To the editor: I have read quite a few letters to the editor lately regarding climate change. They have all been very respectful and kind in trying to convince climate change deniers to look at and understand the science of climate change and ignore the politics, rhetoric, lies and conspiracy theories. I'm not as kind. While you climate change deniers have had your heads in the sand, the country (and the world, if you care) is burning and drowning, and people are dying from lack of food or water, while you, living in the Northeast, think we are immune to those tragedies, until YOU become the victim.
So I would like to suggest you bury your heads even further in the sand, so deep that you can't vote in as many election cycles as it takes to repair the damage you are causing. And while your heads are deep in the sand, perhaps our country might become the country that we might truly consider "great," in other ways. Great, meaning being more inclusive, more civil, more compassionate, more truthful, more loving, more ... A broad brush? Perhaps. Perhaps not. You know who you are.
Concerned and angered,
Jeffrey Scott
Spofford, N.H., Oct. 18