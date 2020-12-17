Editor of the Reformer,
Don Keelan’s opinion column on December 8 ("The climate posse is formed — what's next?") is big on name calling and short on leadership. Mr. Keelan’s definition of “posse" is misleading, and I believe he knows it. A “posse" is a group of citizens rounded up by law enforcement to aid in the capture of a criminal. In American history, posses have been associated with mob justice and extrajudicial capture and punishment. Mr. Keelan clearly aims to undermine the authority of the Vermont Climate Council that has been democratically created by our state government. Vermonters clearly want to lead in a science-based response to man-made climate change.
In the recent election Vermonters voted 66 percent for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. To use Mr. Keelan’s phrase, we were “unsympathetic" to the Trump administration. After four years of Donald Trump driving this nation’s response to man-made climate change in reverse it is refreshing to see our legislature show backbone in overriding the governor’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act. Even as Trump was dismantling fuel efficiency standards and shoring up the dying coal industry it has been refreshing to see local municipalities, states, major corporations, and even the Department of Defense persisting in their own strategies to respond to the present and impending crises. Vermonters, by an overwhelming margin, have chosen leadership in Washington that will work with us - and because of us - to bring science, democracy and vision to bear on this challenge. Fear mongering, name calling and recommending obstructionism is just more of the failed Trump approach: claim there is nothing and do nothing about it.
As a voter, taxpayer, citizen and parent I am proud of the initiative taken by our legislature. What we do in Vermont does matter - and much more than an iota. It matters to our economy, our environment and our children.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro, Dec. 8