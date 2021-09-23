To the editor: Nothing any longer suggests that world-wide climate disaster will be avoided.
We've been at this for 45 years if dated from Congressman Gore's 1976 hearing on climate change (59 if you accredit Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring").
Since that hearing, Gore's actions and writings have been tireless. So, since 1988, has the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Grassroots efforts have grown steadily here and throughout the world. And Biden's efforts, now, are at least heartening.
But nowhere is there the general alarm it would take to adequately change the path we're on.
From 2018 to 2020 Greta Thunberg galvanized youth especially, inspiring protests by millions around the world. But daily life and COVID retook the stage.
If there were to be the overdue encampment in Washington, who would organize it? Or speak? Sustained, effective leadership is missing. Where, since Greta, are the charismatic individuals? Where is FDR or MLK?
Or, if not individuals, widely respected organizations or institutions? Scientific, religious or media? (Some of us urged the New York Times to do a daily climate article starting on page 1. There was no answer.) Where in this effort is any leading university – or consortium of universities? Where especially is any national or international youth organization? Or organizations like the International Rescue Committee or U.N. Refugee Agency whose humanitarian efforts will be overwhelmed?
They're not there. Not with the courage, stamina and resources to get out front with others and lead.
And where is my grandkids' generation: in their 20s and 30s, and coming onto center stage? Some are admirably engaged in climate work with organizations like 350.org. Most, though, are preoccupied with starting families and careers. And that has usually been fine. But now is not usually. They've got to devote some care and energy to the climate crisis – or for their children, it will be too late.
As things are, I am close to hopeless.
Byron Stookey
Brattleboro, Sept. 19