Editor of the Reformer:
The coming decade is not going to be kind to people like Don Keelan ("The climate posse is formed -- what's next," Dec. 8), who are worried about their freedom to cling to a lifestyle of the past. He warns us that a “posse” of 23, known as the Vermont Climate Council, is coming in 2021 to impose “draconian” regulations on our carbon emissions and create unnecessary “stress” in our lives.
He asks Governor Scott to use his COVID emergency powers to delay the implementation of this Council, part of a fairly weak and untested law that the Governor unsuccessfully tried to veto. He complains that now is not the time to begin making serious reductions in our carbon footprint.
Mr. Keelan couldn’t be more wrong. He has been, like so many of us — probably the majority of us — tragically kept in the dark about a dire emergency in progress. Our government, the news media, and fossil fuel industry deserve most of the blame for this. The average American is still woefully unaware of the greatest-ever threat to their own survival -- the climate emergency.
Yes, we are already stressed. The COVID pandemic is currently still raging, and it has wreaked havoc on the economy. But COVID-19 is not our number one emergency. We’ve had pandemics before, and, if people can only be convinced to trust the science (and ignore the COVID deniers), it is going to pass. But now we are faced with a truly existential emergency, which only wartime measures can counter.
For well over a decade climate change has been the proverbial elephant in the room. Powerful people preferred not to talk about it, but it didn’t go away. Science, however, has been more than clear that our time to act was running out; but the media was kept nearly silent. Anyone who believed the science was called a “climate extremist.” What’s worse, we had to endure four years when, nationally, climate denial became literally the law of the land. And the clock just kept ticking.
All this denial of climate science has given us what now is the climate emergency. There is no guarantee that acting swiftly can actually save us from a dire ecological disaster, but what other choice is there?
It’s up to us who aren’t asleep to sound the alarm. Literally, our house is now on fire. The only hope we have is swift and decisive action to shrink our collective carbon footprint. Vermont’s timid Global Warming Solutions Act is barely a start. It might be reassuring to hear that our next President will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, but the science is showing that it’s probably too little too late.
It's a tall order. Climate action can only be achieved successfully with a keen eye on social justice. Too many people are already disenfranchised. Most Vermonters, being typical Americans who pollute the most already, will need to sacrifice a little more than those who have little carbon footprint to begin with. That’s precisely what Mr. Keelan doesn’t want to deal with.
The technology to make these changes already exists; only the political will is still sorely lacking. In other words, we have to adopt nothing short of a wartime mindset to succeed. I believe that working people will need to lead this struggle, because they actually have the most to lose; and the wealthy are going to whine the most about the necessary change. Black Lives Matter is just the beginning. If we are to succeed, there will no doubt be a great deal of social unrest coming as a result.
Can we wait? The choice of what to do is ours. The climate emergency is nothing less than our most dire emergency. Ever.