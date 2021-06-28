To the editor: I was on the stage in my role as board chair of Bellows Falls Union High School at the time the first of Chris Hodsden's kids graduated. That was C.J. Hodsden, who in fact put his dad in a bear hug and lifted him completely off his feet. Following his father's career path, C.J. is now flying planes for the United States Navy.

I was heartened to see the photo of our principal lifting the last of his graduates high above the stage, in a somewhat fitting bookend to his career at Bellows Falls Union High School. What a splendid way to close the circle.

David M. Clark

Westminster, June 20