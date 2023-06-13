To the Editor: It is frustrating to see the polarizing attitudes which reflect a substantial lack of empathy that so many people seem to have for other people who are disadvantaged.
For a security company to analogize the people who hang out at the parking garage to cockroaches is demeaning, and for the Reformer to headline that attitude is counterproductive ("Brattleboro to hire security guard services"). What is gained by demonizing these people? Yes, there are people who unfairly benefit from various support programs. However, studies show those people are in the minority and, furthermore, absorbing those "neer-do-wells" costs less than eliminating the programs altogether. And then there are those who want to defund school lunch programs. They must think that parents don't want to feed their kids or that kids choose to be hungry. You could say that society no longer imprisons poor people for simply being poor, but in many ways we still expect them to be as unhappy as possible. It's as if they say you can be down and out if you want, but we are going to make sure you are as miserable as possible.
So for starters, try talking with some of these seemingly homeless people you see around town. Hear their stories and ask them about their hopes and dreams. Do what you can to help if it feels right.
Paul Weber
Townshend, June 9