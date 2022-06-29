To the editor: I’m excited to support Nader Hashim because he will bring strong leadership, integrity and experience that we need in the Vermont Senate. When we served together in the House, Nader’s experience as a state trooper and his thoughtful approach quickly earned him the respect from legislators of all political stripes. He is in touch with the issues and brings a strong work ethic. Windham County will be well served by Nader Hashim and I hope you will join me in supporting him in the August primary.
Sara Coffey
State Representative
Windham-1/Vernon and Guilford
June 26