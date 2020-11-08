Editor of the Reformer,
I am writing to express my gratitude for the voters, supporters and volunteers who have shown their confidence in me and helped me win my re-election bid for the Windham-1 seat in the Vermont House. I ran because I care deeply about the future of our rural communities and I love the work, so it is a real honor to earn this privilege.
In the days, weeks and months ahead we will need to come together and work together to focus on the health of our communities and our economic recovery. I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting back to work and doing everything possible to ensure that the people of Vernon and Guilford have a strong voice in Montpelier.
If you live in Guilford or Vernon, it is my privilege to represent you, and you should always feel free to contact me if you need assistance or want to let me know what’s on your mind. I will be continuing to host my “Coffee with Coffey” hours, and I hope you will join me and your neighbors to discuss your priorities before we return to the legislature in January. I post information and updates on my legislative facebook page and at www.saracoffeyvt.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
Please stay in touch and stay safe!
Sara Coffey
State Representative - Windham-1