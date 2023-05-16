To the editor: Whenever I hear of the Brattleboro Colonels, I think back to this: "Down Fifth Avenue and Broadway they came - first the long-striding colonel, then the men of the First Vermont Volunteers, each wearing in his cap an evergreen sprig from his beloved Green Mountains." It was May 1861, and New York City was alive with excitement about the Confederate rebellion. Crowds lined the streets to watch the fine new regiment and to marvel at the unusual size of the Green Mountain Boys.

"More formidable troops fought not with Allen, Stark or Cromwell," exulted the New York Sun. "Who is that big Vermont colonel?" asked a bystander. Back came the prompt reply, "That? Oh, that is old Ethan Allen resurrected."

Thus was the Union introduced to Col. John Wolcott Phelps of Guilford, Vermont. The story of his remarkable life is related in Vermont History magazine, Autumn 1970 (Vol. XXXVIII, #4), undoubtedly available at the Brooks Memorial Library. He was found dead in his Brattleboro home on February 2, 1885; the original Greek Bible lay on his reading desk.

John McClaughry

Kirby, May 10