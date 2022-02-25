To the editor: To say that I was shocked by the opinion piece by Paul Belogour is to put it mildly, so much so that it has taken me 48 hours to sit down and try to compose a reasonable response to something that strikes me as madness.

Belogour: War is the answer The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S. There are few…

Paul, who owns the Vermont News & Media which is the parent company of the Reformer, for which I write a bi-weekly column, begins his piece by stating that “war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S.” He then concludes by insisting that “The war in Europe will leave the U.S. to be the only superpower by default again,” returning to the position we held after WWII when “the rest of the world was in ruins.”

In between, he goes on to clinically outline how this will all unfold. But in so doing nowhere is there the remotest suggestion about the thousands of people who will be killed — especially Ukrainian civilians — sacrificed on the altar of power politics. With all due respect, I wonder if Paul just considers these folks as so much collateral damage, necessary to turning back the clock in order to Make America Great Again?

Someone suggested that Paul might be joking, that this op-ed of his is nothing more than a piece of satire. Maybe so: I must admit that his letter has the flavor of the madness spouted by the Dr. Strangelove character in the movie of the same name.

But perhaps, as it is with many of my fellow citizens, I have become so jaded by the serial indecencies that constitute our public discourse these days I have lost my sense of humor.

If so, I plead guilty. For I don’t find a script that legitimizes the murder of anonymous thousands in the service of making America “the only superpower by default again” funny at all. To the contrary, it is unfathomably sad.

Tim Stevenson

Athens, Feb. 24