To the editor:
I was dismayed to read Chris Mays' puff piece on behalf of the Forest Service regarding the proposed backcountry trail in Dover ("Forest plan clears way for backcountry trail expansion in Dover," Dec. 25).
Completely unmentioned in this barely disguised public relations for the new "management plan" is the thousands of acres of clearcutting planned for the Somerset district and other areas of beautiful (for now) Green Mountain National forest.
The most laughable line must be feigned concern for the environment regarding potential harm from hikers walking on the new trail “it’s probably not environmentally cool to be tramping through that either.” Apparently, expanding skid roads, tearing up the soil and streams with massive machinery, and clearcutting thousands of acres of public forest is fine, but hikers walking is a problem.
Enjoy the currently beautiful view of healthy, unfragmented forest surrounding Somerset Reservoir from Mt. Snow now because unless the public wakes up, it will soon be a fragmented patchwork of industrial scale clearcutting.
The Reformer should do its job and inform the public about the blizzard of below cost logging and clearcutting planned for our cherished Green Mountain National Forest, not act as a PR machine for commercial activities masquerading as concern for nature.
Here are some details: www.maforests.org/VC.pdf
Chris Matera, PE
Massachusetts Forest Watch
Dec. 28