To the editor: This is a shout-out to the wonderful people at the Retreat Farm, especially the new Executive Director Kristin Sullivan and the Director of Development Jenny Crowell.
Thursday evening, June 15, was the first Food Truck Roundup, and the Retreat Farm made the Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP) the first beneficiary of their Collective Impact Program — they’ll be donating part of their admission tickets to local non-profits all summer.
We at CASP are greatly appreciative. Thanks to the Retreat Farm for giving back to our community.
John Hatton
Brattleboro, June 17