To the editor: After enduring four years of lies and divisive rhetoric that culminated in a violent assault on our democracy, we as a nation are facing the arduous task of healing and finding common ground while working for the common good and a return to decency.

White nationalists demonstrate in Brattleboro BRATTLEBORO — White nationalists demonstrated with a big sign in Pliny Park on Saturday, pro…

On Saturday, March 20, members of the Brattleboro community gathered for Representative Town Meeting to engage in the democratic tradition of cooperative decision-making and civil debate. That same day, a small group of outsiders whose views do not reflect our community’s compassion and caring showed up in Pliny Park ("White nationalists demonstrate in Brattleboro," March 20). Let us remember who we are as a community and unite around our values of decency, compassion and caring for each other.

99th Monkey Affinity Group:

Marilyn Chiarello

Mary Houghton

Linda Pon Owen

Bert Picard

Daniel Sicken

Tim Stevenson

Barbara Thibeault