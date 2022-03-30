To the editor: Kudos to the Reformer for publishing Compassion Stories each month. The one about the alpaca Domino and the Vine Sanctuary ("Compassion Story of the Month: Let’s be more like Domino," Feb. 26-27) was an absolute classic.

And kudos to Compassionate Brattleboro for all that it does — including its efforts to highlight compassionate activities taking place in our community.

I make it a point to send these stories each month to family members and friends around the country, as proof that, even among the international chaos which surrounds us, there is compassion to be found — and that we have an abundance of it here in Brattleboro.

Rebecca Swanson

Brattleboro, March 24