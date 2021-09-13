To the editor: The COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the day-to-day life of the staff and residents in assisted living. Despite the immense challenges of the past year, staff continue to play a critical role in caring for residents in senior living and are proud to serve them.
That is why this week, September 12 - 18, we celebrate National Assisted Living Week and its theme “Compassion, Community, Caring.” The theme highlights the incredible care provided by caregivers in assisted living facilities. It also honors the sense of community and being together despite being physically apart, and the compassion that helped so many get through a difficult year. National Assisted Living Week is a way to celebrate the dedication of staff, the individuality of residents, and the deep connections formed in these settings that make us all family.
The staff of Valley Cares’ assisted living are honored to help our residents stay connected to their friends and family, while adhering to COVID-19 safety requirements and precautions.
Sincerely,
Becca Schaefer
Human Resources & Outreach Director
Valley Cares, Inc., Townshend, Sept. 10