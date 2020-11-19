Editor of the Reformer,
I was disturbed to read about the asphyxiation of Kenneth Johnson last December ("Law firm report: Not enough done to help dying inmate," Nov. 16). I see there is a new director for the corrections facilities in Vermont, but I’m not seeing that the guards overseeing Mr. Johnson were reprimanded or released from duty for their inactions.
Clearly, the statement that one can’t breathe should be taken seriously and be followed up with medical care. It is almost becoming a catch phrase, but were you to be the person seriously in need of breathing assistance, I feel sure you would want prompt, caring assistance. None of us can predict what circumstances could land us in the clinker, and I for one would like the assurance, were that my fate, those in charge of me would have more attentive compassion.
Bethany Knowles
Dummerston, Nov. 18