To the editor: As a Brattleboro taxpayer, I’m trying to understand the Yoshi Manale-Rescue, Inc. scandal.

Why and how did Manale get hired out of urban New Jersey to manage a small town in rural Vermont? Who were the Brattleboro officials who made this hiring decision?

And who negotiated/drafted/signed the contract that awarded Manale $60,000 when he abruptly quit his new job? ("Outgoing town manager to receive $60K in severance pay," May 24).

Susan Sively

Brattleboro, May 26