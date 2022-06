Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: Big congratulatory shout out to columnist Arlo Mudgett on his recent wedding ("The View from Faraway Farm | No fanfare," June 3).

Arlo Mudgett | The View from Faraway Farm | No fanfare There was just a little bit of anxiety leading up to the event, but in the end, it proved to…

He is one of my favorite Reformer contributors and is one of the few that I actually read.

Best wishes to Arlo and his bride.

W. Allan Gill

Brattleboro, June 5