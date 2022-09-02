To the editor: Regarding the letter to the editor, "China deserves more blame for climate catastrophe," Aug. 25, by Lars Peterson.
Mr. Peterson is correct that “American and Western action alone cannot save the planet.” Though it is true we cannot save the planet without such (Western) action, we need a strong lever that would increase the motivation of other polluting nations, like China, Russia, and India, to cut carbon.
There are bills in Congress that would establish a Border Carbon Tax. Goods that resulted in carbon emissions in their manufacture would be taxed. This is a strong incentive for polluting nations to "pick up the pace" in their transition to clean energy.
Such a tax would also avoid penalties imposed by Canada and the UK, which are moving to a Carbon Border mechanism of their own. However, we would, to avoid conflict with the WTO, need a carbon pricing policy in the U.S., one that would give cash back to citizens. Most economists urge this pathway.
By voting for candidates that care about climate, citizens can make a difference.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 25