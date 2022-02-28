Congress must get the US out of Yemen with a War Powers Resolution
To the editor: Sixteen million people in Yemen face famine, more than half their population, due to almost 7 years of the US-supported Saudi/UAE blockade and war on Yemen. Imagine suffering through multiple bombing raids at home, compounded by an air and sea blockade, which have brought about the failure of food, water, fuel and healthcare systems. Saudi Arabia increased the pressure on Yemen in the first week of February by launching the worst airstrike campaign the country had yet seen. Targeted were football stadiums, prisons, telecom companies; at least 70 died overnight. These attacks sent the country into a full internet blackout for 4 days – effectively silencing the Yemeni people.
Children suffer from severe malnutrition and die of starvation, disease and the fighting itself. The United Nations states that preventable causes alone kill one child every 10 minutes. Unreported deaths are much higher. UNICEF spokesman James Elder said, “Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child.” Our tax dollars are paying for this disaster.
On the campaign trail and in a statement in office a year ago, Pres. Biden promised to end involvement in this illegal war. His latest actions contradict those vows. With 80 percent of Yemen’s people in need of humanitarian aid, surely he can’t send more arms and military support, and back these brutal attacks in good faith.
And surely Congress can’t let this situation continue.
As there is now bipartisan support to introduce a Yemen War Powers Resolution, Congress now has a responsibility to bring it to the floor, pass it, and bring an end to the US aiding and abetting of this war.
It’s the least they can do.
MaryDiane Baker
Brattleboro, Feb. 17
The writer is a member of Action Corps VT.