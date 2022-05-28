To the Editor: A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced Goldie’s Act (H.R. 1600) last December, named after Golden Retriever #147. Goldie lived and died in Daniel Gingerich’s Iowa puppy mill last year. As a USDA-licensed facility this should never have happened. Gingerich unlawfully refused to allow the USDA on his property. It is the USDA’s mandated job to protect all animals in the commercial facilities it licenses including pet breeders, zoos and aquariums. The USDA’s dereliction of duty grows each year as exemplified by Gingerich’s puppy mill.
It attained access to this Iowa puppy mill after more than a year. Over seven months it issued 200 violations, yet did nothing to correct the problems. In September 2021, after the puppy mill had been operating for nearly two years, the Department of Justice became involved – and Daniel Gingerich finally lost his license to breed dogs.
Rescue groups entered the premises to find hundreds of suffering and dying dogs, empty water and food dishes, and most horribly, dead and decomposing dogs. The USDA was aware of this.
Goldie’s Act, introduced in Congress last December, will ensure this never happens again. The USDA will be required to perform more frequent and meaningful inspections, confiscate dogs who are suffering, impose monetary penalties against licensees who violate the law, and make sure the USDA shares its information with law enforcement agencies.
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., already cosponsored Goldie’s Act. So readers, please ask contacts in other states to request their Congressman do the same.
Thank you.
Gail Buchalter
Guilford, May 22