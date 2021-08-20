To the editor: The federal government has a powerful weapon … its name is money. States need cash. Why can’t the Democratic majority in congress withhold funding from those states which are passing laws aimed at suppressing the votes of certain citizens who might vote Democratic in state and local elections? Republicans in state legislatures are legalizing vote suppression with terrifying speed and malicious intent.
But Congress controls the all-important purse strings. They must be ruthless now, as there are those who wish to destroy what remains of our democracy.
Tax monies we all pay generate revenue that is redistributed to states based on need. Federal aid is distributed to states for transportation, public education, Medicaid, community development, and other programs vital to residents. But states do not benefit equally.
Population/poverty statistics are among the tools used in determining award grants. Net funding per resident is determined by preset formula. Virginia, with a disbursement of $10,301 per resident, receives the highest net federal awards. California, recipient of the highest total amount of federal funding, $43.61 billion, receives only $12.00 per resident, the lowest net funding per resident of any state.
Surely there is room for pressure from Congress in the area of fund allocation.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Aug. 19