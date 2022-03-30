To the editor: I just moved here eight months ago and this is a wonderful community!
I'm writing because I find the monopoly that Consolidated Communications has on landlines and digital subscriber lines (DSL) to be unconscionable. We were without contact with the outside world for three weeks when we moved here to a distant area of Guilford. Therefore, when we were able to get service, we had no choice but to submit to the 2-year contract. Now that Xfinity is available, it will cost $258 to cancel the contract with Consolidated, even though the service is vastly superior. And this charge does not decrease over time as do many such contracts; if we cancelled it in 23 months, it would still be $258.
Why is this so? I don't know the history of this, but I do feel that monopolies are always dangerous, and I am hoping that this one can be eliminated. It is particularly unfair in this technologically underserved area that is not inhabited by people of great wealth. I'm happy to work on this effort if it would help.
Thank you, and for all you do for our community!
Barbara Kamholz
Guilford, March 23