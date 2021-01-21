Editor of the Reformer:
In the Jan. 15 Reformer, Stu Lindberg’s letter “Forced silence breeds resentment” encourages the readers to call upon their elected officials to respect both the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights and the Constitution of the United States. Rightfully concerned about the media giants’ recent throttling of certain accounts, Mr. Lindberg refers to the UNDHR’s Article 19: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers,” — and similar language in the First Amendment of our own Constitution.
I agree with Mr. Lindberg, but only up to a point. Does the UNDHR, or our Constitution, protect the maniac who without cause shouts “Fire!” in a crowded theater? I hope not. The UNDHR protects one’s right to “impart information and ideas through any media.” It does not protect anyone who imparts misinformation (lies, falsehoods), or opinions masquerading as information, in any media. Unfortunately, in the past four years we’ve had too much of both. Hopefully, our media giants will soon find effective tools for filtering their content, and discarding misinformation before it has an opportunity to do the kind of damage that we’ve seen in the past weeks.
Calvin Farwell
West Dummerston, Jan. 15