To the editor: Governor Scott has said that the one-time federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money should be spent on things that will make permanent, positive change.
I could not agree more — and there is nothing that can help the future of this state more than housing. I agree with my friend Fred Breunig’s call in his letter Thursday ("Commit Rescue Plan funds immediately to affordable housing and homelessness") to contact our state legislators and ask them to amend the budget before it is too late.
George Carvill
West Brattleboro, May 12