To the editor: If contraceptives were freely available to all women, like condoms for men, the need for abortion would be significantly reduced.
Religion is the battle cry used by politicians for criminalizing abortion, but our constitution specifically states that there be no state supported religion. Are we then faced with an unconstitutional situation?
Also, is there any specific biblical prohibition of abortion? On the contrary, the Bible says nothing at all about abortion. And how can the Supreme Court of the United States make medical decisions affecting all women? Would you consult them for a cardiac problem?
Clearly SCOTUS harbors only one goal … control over women. Those favoring the right to abortion vastly outnumber those wishing to criminalize it.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, May 16