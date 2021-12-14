To the editor: Given the challenging times in which we live, including attacks on our schools, kudos to Brattleboro teacher, Joe Rivers, and his students, Avery Bennett, Priya Kitzmiller, and Annabelle Thies for their hard work and dedication to the task of correcting the plaque commemorating Brattleboro's Civil War veterans and for correcting late-19th century myth that the Civil War was fought between civilized white men who "shook hands" after the South took it upon itself to shatter a nation with 600,000 deaths and later enact "Jim Crow" legislation.

Plaque to correct Civil War record in Brattleboro BRATTLEBORO — After eye-opening research from three local students and their teacher, the to…

As a former high school U.S. history and English teacher now retired, I know that our American story is constantly evolving. Make no mistake: this hard work is not "rewriting" history. It is about including those whose contributions to our past have been ignored and forgotten. It is about inclusion, so that all voices can be heard, so that all histories may be told.

Lastly, "hats off" to the town manager and members of the Select Board for their approval and support for the project in allocating the $10,000 to see it through to completion.

Clifford Peters

Walpole, N.H., Dec. 9