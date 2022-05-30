Costa Rica as a model
To the editor: Costa Rica does not suffer from the violence, lawlessness, drug wars, poverty and illiteracy found elsewhere in Central America. It even abolished its army in 1948. The military budget was reallocated to education and health care. It does retain the Criminal Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Police.
President Oscar Arias Sanchez received the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending the civil wars that were devastating the region. The 1987 Peace Plan approved by Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua called for free elections, safeguards for human rights, and an end to foreign (largely U.S.) interference in the countries’ internal affairs. When Sanchez became President in 1986, a brutal civil war was taking place in neighboring Nicaragua. He refused the U.S. permission to use Costa Rica territory in support of the U.S.-backed Contras and resisted US attempts to alter the terms of the 1987 Peace Plan.
Since its 1869 Constitution elementary school has been free and mandatory. Secondary School is not mandatory but it is also free. Fewer than 4 percent of people 16 and older cannot read or write. Higher education is also encouraged at its five public and many private universities. Costa Rican health care is rated among the best in the world: 36th by the World Health Organization, 20th by the U.N. That’s better than the US and Cuba. It’s free for citizens in financial need; those with a job pay for using the public health system. Some 30 percent of Costa Ricans have relatively low cost private health plans equal in quality to high income countries.
How can a small country like Costa Rica have education and health care systems as good as or even better than the U.S.? Well, in 2021 we spent $801 billion on the military, while Costa Rica has no military. If we reallocated just half our military spending to education and health care, we could lead the world in taking care of our citizens instead of military spending. That’s just a dream, of course. But some dreams eventually turn into a wonderful reality.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, May 22