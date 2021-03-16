To the editor: Soon the third round of COVID-19 relief funds will arrive in the bank accounts or mailboxes of thousands of people right here in Windham County. For some this will be a welcomed relief and will be spent quickly on basic needs — rent, bills, food, fuel, etc. For others the need is not so great, but the funds will still be used in ways that directly help them and the economy.
Then there are those who don’t really need some or any of this money. Those of us who are fortunate enough to not need these relief funds have the opportunity to give back. We can do so by giving this windfall to organizations in the community who support those in need and contribute to the social fabric that makes greater Brattleboro the compassionate community that it is. Many of these organizations have been impacted by the pandemic and could use our help and any money contributed to them is likely to quickly get spent in the local economy.
Our plan is to support Groundworks Collaborative, Brattleboro Area Hospice and a few others. We encourage you to use your COVID-19 relief funds to support these organizations, or those of your own choosing. We all benefit when those in need are lifted up.
Connie Baxter
Greg Moschetti
Dummerston, March 10