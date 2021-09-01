To the editor: Radio news announced (on Aug. 17) that three school districts in Georgia had closed all schools because of the numbers of children out sick with COVID-19.
Last year's hybrid school system here with half the numbers of kids in school two days a week, supplemented with home Zoom class time, worked really well to keep our community healthy, including teachers! Wednesdays last year, schools were empty of kids for deep cleaning and sanitizing. It worked! That system worked!
Let us repeat our success story by using the same system in the face of this current variant surge.
At present, the powers that be believe we can safely send all kids at once five days a week. They are mistaken. That would be Russian Roulette with our kids' health and safety. The risk is too great. We cannot allow insanity to rule the Brattleboro school system. Please, call the schools, school board, superintendent, and higher ups in government if needed, to demand our kids be kept safe in schools. It's our job to keep them safe! Thank you.
Lynn Russell
Brattleboro, Aug. 19