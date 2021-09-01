Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.