Editor of the Reformer: School budgets are yawners, except when they aren't. In a story in the Reformer appearing Friday, February 26 ("Questions raised about high per-pupil costs at BFUHS"), reporter Susan Smallheer writes about Bellows Falls Union High School's having fallen into the so-called excess spending penalty because of our proposed fiscal year '21-'22 school budget, which happens also to be the first school budget I've voted against in more than 20 years of Board service. I will also note for the record, that if it hadn't been for the very substantial cuts made by the WNESU Business Office, that penalty would have been well over $100,000 worse.
But that's not what I'm writing about here, actually. It's the story within the story that's caught my attention, and that's the one about the failure of online learning.
While the pedagogy is clear on the truly marginal results that can be expected from elementary grade distance learning, it is also clear that outcomes improve as kids get older, so that by the time they're in high school, they're developmentally ready for online learning. Much was made in the budget story about the failures of online as delivered thru the Vermont Virtual Learning Collaborative, but it is a fact that I also sit on the Board of Control of that institution, and I have been involved with it since its inception. And I'm here to tell you those accusations are dead wrong.
Until last spring VTVLC was Vermont's on-demand, online high school, and in putting it together, part of the bargaining between our board and the Agency of Education was that a certification process for online teaching would be developed, which it has. In fact this process was so successful that when schools abruptly went into lockdown last spring, AOE sent an urgent S.O.S. to VTVLC for help, and in a strategic pivot, the likes of which probably hasn't been seen since General George Patton disengaged his 6th Armored Division and pivoted north to fight the Battle of The Bulge, VTVLC stepped up.
Almost overnight, VTVLC became a K-12 online learning institution with a 10-fold increase in enrollments. This required the suspension of the online teaching certificate in the case of numerous elementary and up teachers who'd never done any online instruction before, and of course, given this completely unforeseeable circumstance, there have been failures.
However, the issues at BFUHS were one cluster of failures that didn't have to happen, because for at least the last 10-12 years, probably more, I have been urging my high school board to begin to require at least one credit thru online learning. Developmentally our kids are ready for it, and if we'd risen to the challenge when it was first proposed, academically they would have been ready for it, too.
COVID-19 might have been the Black Swan Event that nobody could necessarily have planned for, but at the same time it was a Black Swan Event that didn't necessarily have to cripple learning at Bellows Falls Union High School.
For the record I will be supporting the BFUHS budget at the polls.
David M. Clark, member
Bellows Falls Union High School
Westminster, Feb. 26