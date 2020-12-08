Editor of the Reformer,
We want to support those urging that reasonably healthy old people living independently should be at the end of the line for COVID vaccination.
Critically essential workers including teachers should be vaccinated first.
And people of any age housed or employed in congregate care facilities or prisons are at very high risk and should be near the front.
Reasonably healthy elderly – say 75 or older – should be treated like the rest of us – but at the end of the queue. The people vaccinated next should be those proven at disproportionate risk: black and Hispanic adults.
Beyond them, we don't know: workers dealing with the public who were not classed "critically essential"? People who work in crowded conditions? Parents of minor children? Then others who are middle-aged.
And then the reasonably healthy 75 and older who are living independently. Or reasonably healthy is hard to define – probably "living independently" says it adequately.
We want to be vaccinated. Just not at the head of the line.
Lee and Byron Stookey
Brattleboro, Dec. 6