To the editor: Write-in voting here in Vermont starts around Sept. 24. There are six non-major party candidates for U.S. Senator, all different. The Green Mountain candidate may not be old enough to serve as a U.S. Senator, which requires a person to be age 30. The folks in the Vermont Secretary of State office don't care about age. They let a 14-year-old minor boy run for governor a few years back. I think diluting the vote is a form of election fraud.
I'm Cris Ericson and I'm on the ballot as an Independent for U.S. Senator. If elected, I want to sponsor a bill to stop what I call modern slavery. We pay tax dollars to the Internal Revenue Service, then the U.S. Congress votes to give billions of our tax dollars in subsidies to big corporations who use our money to make profits for themselves.
They sell new products worldwide for a fortune in profits. Where is our share? If our money was used to buy stocks in those corporations, we'd get stock dividends, a return on investment of our tax dollars!
To get the best advantage for Vermont, depending on which side might be short one person to become the majority party in control of the U.S. Senate, I would offer to switch from Independent and go over to their side if, and only if, they would vote to make me U.S. Senate Majority Leader.
Cris Ericson
Chester, Sept. 10