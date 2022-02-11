To the Editor: As a voting resident of Newfane, I would like to urge all town residents to consider Cristine White for the select board, on March 1. Cris is a life-long member of this community, who attended Timson Hill School and Newfane Elementary School (currently Newfane Town Offices). Cris and her family are five generations of community members who built homes, neighborhoods, and businesses here in Newfane. Her passion for this town is obvious and hard to replicate. Those of us that know Christine, respect her for her ability to listen and truly understand views that might not always match hers. If we are sincerely an inclusive community then we will acknowledge that “one way” thought streams are not conducive to just and trustworthy governance. Newfane needs Cris White.
Respectfully,
George Friend
Newfane, Feb. 7