To the editor:
Peter “Fish” Case calls to Separate the national narrative from the local one (May 24), but the data doesn’t align. I hear Peter’s perspective - individual experiences with the police may make it possible (for some) to see police as human beings that some people can have “positive” experiences with. Some folks might share strong slogans that poke at this, but I know many folks aren’t fighting the individual game.
There can’t be a separation of our local police from the national narrative for many reasons, but for the sake of brevity, I will name two. The first being that critiques of policing (and all other industries, professions, and systems that uphold and perpetuate harm) are not about the individual, they are about the system. Sure, police can be decent to interact with (for some) in certain situations, but that doesn’t address the systemic nature of racism, classim, ableism, carceral punishment, and oppressive power-over dynamics ingrained in our police systems, now and in their early beginnings, not on accident, but exactly on purpose. The police are meant to serve capitalism, not the people (if they were truly concerned about community safety, they would be fighting with us against oppressive powers that disenfranchise our lives and well-being).
Secondly, based on the findings from our own Community Safety Review (a major thank you to facilitators Shea Witzberger and Emily Megas-Russell and all of the community members who were involved), it is clear that our local narrative does not stray far from the national one. In fact, the lived experiences of our neighbors tell us we have much to work on, beginning with: acknowledging and reckoning with harm caused, increasing accountability, meeting people’s basic needs and building up alternatives to policing, and reducing police presence and the role of policing (adapted from the summary of key findings in the Final Report on the Community Safety Review Process, 2020).
Police are not preventative, they punish for things already done, which does not stop them from happening in the first place. They may create an illusion of safety for folks who see them as safe people to come into contact with, but when our most vulnerable community members share a different reality, we need to listen. Increasing access to social services, meeting our community's basic needs (including intentionally and urgently addressing our current housing crisis), offering pathways to full lives filled with community and support, and divesting from systems of oppression (including our economic entanglement with capitalism), and investing in alternatives to policing are all pathways towards a different narrative.
I agree with Peter that we can change our narrative locally, but I don’t think that means erasing the lived reality of our neighbors. It means that our community needs to come together to reimagine what safety looks and feels like here in Brattleboro. Cultivating a culture of community care, solidarity, and support means turning towards our neighbors and not away. We can choose a different narrative so long as we are brave enough to write one.
Hannah Sorila
Brattleboro, May 23