To the editor: Over the years I have asked my state legislators to raise taxes on rich people. I have asked them to use this money to increase funding for protecting farmland and forest land from development, and for other purposes. The U.S.A. is losing 6,000 acres of open space to development every DAY.
On October 11, Vermont senator Jeanette White told me my request to raise taxes on rich people is “too simplistic.” I have received similar responses from Vermont senator Becca Balint and the several people who have represented Dummerston in the Vermont House in the 20 years I have lived here. All of these people are Democrats.
I asked Vermont senator Anthony Pollina, a member of the Progressive Party, for his reaction to White's comment. On October 14, he said our current tax system is increasing "income and wealth inequality in Vermont … Low and moderate income people end up paying a greater share of their income in taxes than wealthier people do … The Trump era tax cuts save the wealthiest 5 percent of Vermonters $237 million a year ... I have long supported and introduced amendments to raise the income tax on the wealthiest in Vermont.”
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, Oct. 14