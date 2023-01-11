To the editor: In the Jan. 3 Reformer, Dan Yates bid farewell to his place at Brattleboro Savings and Loan ("Farewell, Brattleboro Savings & Loan"). His column was not what anyone would expect from a retiring bank president. You got to know something about this man through his highly personal farewell. He shared himself with the people of southeastern Vermont, not only in this column but in his daily work at the bank for years.

I knew Dan as we shared our regard for and love of The Latchis Theatre, his love and regard for people. Along with other civic-minded professionals, he volunteered his time on the Latchis corporate board looking after the financial well-being of The Latchis. In my capacity as president of Latchis Arts for a few years, I was invited to the monthly corporate board meetings. Dan would enter the meeting room always impeccably dressed — not a thread out of place — always with a smile, always with a ready quip. But when it got to the heart of the matter — the Latchis Corp. financial report — Dan was in his other element: the financial health of yet another Brattleboro institution. He carried on his important work behind the screen, yet weekly we would read Brattleboro Savings and Loan had sponsored this event, that fund raising effort, that organization's wholly improbable fund-raising goal, that in fact succeeded. In all likelihood, Dan Yates was in there somewhere, making sure the organization reached its goal.

Thank you, Dan. You are an inspiration.

Gordon Hayward

Westminster, Jan. 4