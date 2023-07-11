To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Tristan Roberts' column on June 30, "Work is love is dignity."
Most folks don’t take the time to call out a person for their good deeds as you have done so eloquently in your recent Reformer commentary.
In the mechanical sense, I know Dave Slyk. More, however, he was my grandson’s Boy Scout leader so many years ago, impacting an impressionable young boy with winter survival skills to name one memorable event; measuring and cutting snow into cubes and then making and sleeping in an igloo during one particularly cold winter weekend.
After high school graduation, I think my grandson’s choice of enlistment into the Army, developing a love for all things “outdoors” and specifically mountaineering, may just have been a seed planted by Dave.
I sent a copy of your Reformer commentary onto him because I know he was impacted by the measure of the man you so aptly described to us.
What you have written is Dave’s legacy to the world, touching one person at a time... for it is not what you leave behind, it is what you did with all you had while walking all the days of your life while here earth on earth.
Many thanks,
Susan Avery
Brattleboro, July 2