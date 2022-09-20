To the editor: A chilly day yesterday and no heat in my house last night. I crawled into bed early to be warm. Still cold upon awakening, I knew who to call.
High five and a nod to our local Dead River team who, with an amazing response time, appeared and made it right. Heat’s on!
Simply put, people taking care of business when you need them to be there. This is just another example of what I most cherish about living in a small town in New England.
We need to be grateful and give thanks always.
Susan Avery
Brattleboro, Sept. 16