To the editor: Focusing on citizens’ democracy, the business of Town Meeting is vital to civic engagement.
Since 2021, over 95 towns in Vermont, plus Gov. Scott, have adopted Declarations of Inclusion to remind the citizenry that equity and inclusion are essential to the civic, social, and economic well-being of our state.
Dummerston Cares is a volunteer organization that serves the health and safety of the people of Dummerston. We sponsor the Declaration of Inclusion that appears on the ballot to conduct the town’s business on March 7. We urge the voters of Dummerston to vote yes to adopt this resolution, as stated below:
Whereas Dummerston Cares supports equity in social engagement and in governance, its Board of Trustees calls for the voters of Dummerston to adopt a Declaration of Inclusion.
Therefore, We resolve that the people of Dummerston include all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, differing ability, economic status, and education.
We commit to fair and equal treatment of people in Dummerston. We value respectful civic engagement in all forums.
Bill Schmidt, Meg Lyons, Catie G. Berg, the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge, Pam McFadden, Norris Evans, Phyllis Emery, and Steve Mindel
Dummerston, Feb. 24