To the editor: The Deerfield Valley New Neighbors Project is a group of more than 50 volunteers and supporters who have been preparing to help resettle refugee families in southern Vermont. We're excited to announce that the DVNNP is expecting the arrival of our first new neighbors, a family from central Africa, to the Deerfield Valley in just a few weeks.
We're currently seeking donations to help fund our efforts to welcome our new neighbors in the community. Donations made to the DVNNP are tax deductible, and will be used for approved expenses, including essential goods and services critical for establishing a new family household in the Deerfield Valley.
The DVNNP is organized under the successful “co-sponsorship” model pioneered in the United States by our parent agency, the Ethiopian Community Development Council. ECDC is one of nine refugee resettlement agencies authorized by the US Department of State, and one of only two resettlement agencies working in Vermont.
An ECDC co-sponsorship group includes a core membership of six or more team leaders and a group leader. Each team leader co-ordinates a team of volunteers focusing on aspects of resettlement including housing, education, cultural orientation, transportation, finance and employment, and health. The group's goal is to welcome and assist our new neighbors in achieving independence and integrating into the community as quickly and successfully as possible.
Please help us by making a tax-deductible donation to the Deerfield Valley New Neighbors Project. Currently, the best way to donate is by check. Please make checks out to “ECDC-MCC” and write “Deerfield Valley Co-Sponsorship” in the memo line. Checks should be mailed to: Mike Eldred, 17 North Main Street, Wilmington, VT 05363. For other ways to donate or volunteer, or for more information, please contact the group at DVNewNeighbors@gmail.com or call 802-368-1011. Learn more at www.DVNewNeighbors.org.
With many thanks,
Mike Eldred
Chair, DVNNP
Jacksonville, Aug. 16