To the editor: Since last year's election, we have been subjected to a growing deluge of Republican and right-wing attacks on our democracy. Election conspiracies, vaccination conspiracies, Critical Race Theory conspiracies: an organized effort seeks to overwhelm Americans with a torrent of false messaging. In Vermont we have seen the appearance of small right-wing outrage groups attacking teachers and school administrators, and trying to undermine trust in our school boards, our select boards, and our state government. The cynical goal is to leave individuals fearful of their own democratic institutions and feeling isolated and hopeless in their ability to confront all the lies. History shows us that when this fear and intimidation are left unchallenged, democracies die.
This is why we need democratic town committees. The presence of a town committee provides residents with the reassurance that they are not alone in defending democratic values and principles. Town committees provide individuals with a starting point and a means for organizing to push back against the attacks and lies. Committees also provide an essential base of support and encouragement for individuals wanting to participate in local and state governance. Finally, these committees provide a place to form a local response to outside attacks.
In Windham County, some of the town committees meet monthly to discuss issues and share ideas. Some only meet for the essential caucuses while also acting as a communications node for keeping members informed on issues and events. Regardless of the structure, the first and most important role of the town committee is to be a local and visible presence asserting democratic principles and the value of our democratic institutions.
As town committees start reorganizing in September, please participate in your town organizing caucus. If you can't attend, make sure your name is added as a member of your town's committee. For more information on your town’s committee, visit https://windhamcountyvtdemocrats.org. Even if you have time for little more than a quarterly meeting or forwarding an email, your presence on the committee contributes to a community statement about hope and our determination to defend our democracy.
John Hagen
Chair
Windham County Democratic Committee
Aug. 31